Riveiro sends Mamelodi Sundowns PSL warning - 'Orlando Pirates want league title too'

Coach Jose Riveiro is confident Orlando Pirates can still beat Mamelodi Sundowns to the Premier Soccer League title.

Pirates have struggled in PSL

Downs have won all their matches

Riveiro makes his PSL case

TELL ME MORE: Pirates are 17 points behind current leaders and defending champions Sundowns who have played three more games.

Riveiro conceded falling in two out of their five games played this season was not anticipated, but insists there is still a long way to go before the campaign concludes.

WHAT HE SAID: "We want it too but we’ve only played five games," Riveiro said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"I don’t think that five games are a number that will give you or give us the possibility to analyse our record in the league. We still need to play much more games. Hopefully like I said this time to collect points.

"Two defeats in five games is not what we were dreaming about at the beginning of the league. It’s an obvious thing. We don’t need to hide it, but now we go again, we have an opportunity to think about ourselves, not thinking who is leading the log or who has more points than us.

"We have to [give our best in] our games [at hand], and collect the points. Three out of three to get in every game, and see what’s happening in two, or three months and what we have."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Last season, the Sea Robbers finished second and made it to the 2023/24 Caf Champions League but, unfortunately, fell in the second hurdle against Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana.

However, they managed to beat Downs in the MTN8 final to successfully defend their crown and will be aiming to push for the Carling Knockout and the Nedbank Cup.

Sundowns are aiming at successfully defending their league title and getting another one in the tournaments they are playing in.

The Brazilians are in the African Football League, Caf Champions League, Carling Knockout and the Nedbank Cup.

WHAT NEXT: Riveiro will now have to come up with ways to ensure his team deliver consistently in the league.

The Soweto giants are currently placed 14th on the table which is not what he wanted to see after the signings made.

Sundowns have not lost any match this season, in regulation time, across all competitions and will want to show that quality abroad to stand a chance of going all the way, especially in Caf Champions League and African Football League.