Riveiro satisfied with Orlando Pirates fight in vital win over Cape Town City

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has welcomed the 2-1 Premier Soccer League win over Cape Town City, insisting Bucs deserved it.

Pirates came from a goal down to beat Cape Town City

Bucs are now second on table

Riveiro makes his remarks

WHAT HAPPENED: Orlando Pirates recovered from an early setback to claim a 2-1 win against Cape Town City at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Riveiro was impressed with the way his players responded after conceding first.

He lauded the Citizens for the quality game displayed but could not hide his feelings after getting three important points.

WHAT HE SAID: "We shouldn't have gone behind, we played a very good first half from my point of view, perhaps a 2-0 [lead] in the first half," Riveiro told the media.

"They got the advantage so we have to appreciate the fact that we managed to come back and change the result here at Orlando Stadium.

I"t was an excellent performance from the beginning until the end, with players coming from the bench having an important role one more time.

"This was a good game, a good level for both teams with different ambitions, and different plans but played a quality game. I am so happy with the three points obviously."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates' win took them second on the table with 46 points, two more than SuperSport United.

The Sea Robbers will get back to the Caf Champions League if they win their remaining four league games, assuming the Swanky Boys and Kaizer Chiefs also don't drop points in their assignments.

WHAT NEXT: Bucs play TS Galaxy in their next PSL game hoping to collect another three points.