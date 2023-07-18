Riveiro's Orlando Pirates will struggle in Caf Champions League, 'It will be too much to expect them' - Moloi

Teboho Moloi insists Orlando Pirates can challenge for the Premier Soccer League title but they are likely to struggle in the Caf Champions League.

Pirates will play in Caf CL next season

Bucs are hoping to make an impact domestically & abroad

Moloi unconvinced Riveiro will excel in continental competition

WHAT HAPPENED: Pirates finished second in the Premier Soccer League last season to qualify for the biggest continental club competition.

Coach Jose Riveiro will be making his debut in the tournament after winning a domestic double in his maiden campaign with the Sea Robbers.

However, Pirates legend Moloi believes the club's expectations might not be met and warned the fans against being over-ambitious.

WHAT HE SAID: "There are a lot of things to consider when playing in the [Caf] Champions League," Moloi said as quoted by Times Live.

"Traveling alone can be a big shock to a lot of players; playing two to three matches a week will take its toll on most. Coaches at Pirates, including Riveiro, will make their debut in the [Caf] Champions League.

"All these factors must be considered before anyone can think Pirates can immediately make the sort of impact Sundowns have been making in the Champions League. It takes a lot of consistency to understand the Champions League," he continued.

"Riveiro did well in his debut season with Pirates, but all that will be forgotten if the team doesn't push seriously for the league title in the coming season. There will be no excuse to not challenge for the league title, but I think it will be too much to expect them to also do well in the Champions League."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates are currently camping in Spain for their pre-season ahead of the new season.

They have so far played Israeli outfit Maccabi Tel Aviv and Independiente del Valle from Ecuador, winning 1-0 and 3-1 respectively.

On Wednesday, the Soweto giants play UD Las Palmas in another pre-season game.

WHAT NEXT: Pirates will open their 2023/24 season with an away game against Stellenbosch on August 5.