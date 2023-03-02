Riveiro's Erasmus mistake cost Orlando Pirates in Soweto Derby - Mashego insists 'attacker has big match temperament'

Ex-Orlando Pirates striker Katlego Mashego believes Jose Riveiro made a mistake by leaving Kermit Erasmus out in Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs.

Chiefs defeated Pirates in Soweto Derby

Ndah scored an own-goal to hand Amakhosi victory

Mashego opines where Pirates went wrong

WHAT HAPPENED: Chiefs needed an Olisa Ndah own-goal to win 1-0 against Pirates and extend their dominance in the Soweto Derby.

Despite a good start by Bucs, Amakhosi eventually stepped up and ensured they won the bragging rights and stayed on course in their bid to push for Caf Champions League football next season.

Mashego opines leaving the likes of Erasmus out was a mistake for the Sea Robbers.

The ex-striker argues some Pirates players don't have a strong personality to play in the Soweto Derby.

WHAT HE SAID: "It is a bit of a setback, a derby is something else. Every player wants to play in the derby," Mashego told SA FM.

"I am sure the training sessions during the week were a bit intense because people always want to be involved in a derby.

"But Pirates also win games they are supposed to win but they don't have that big game temperament.

"Also, there are players that don't have to play in other games but certainly the derby. Kermit [Erasmus] and other players that were on the bench. I think they have a big match temperament.

"Those are the players that should be given a chance. I am not saying if he played Pirates would have won, but I am just saying these games are different from any other game in the league."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs' win was the fifth in a row against their old rivals. It also tightened the race for a top-two finish and relieved pressure against Zwane who, prior to the derby, had lost a Premier Soccer League game against the Golden Arrows.

Backpage

Pirates need to bounce back immediately to avoid falling short in their bid to play in the elite club continental tournament next season.

WHAT NEXT: Amakhosi will tackle Richards Bay in their next match while Bucs will be chasing bragging rights when they play Swallows in another Soweto Derby duel.