Riveiro reveals secret to Orlando Pirates' goalscoring form after Stellenbosch FC drubbing

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro opened up about the team's goalscoring form following their emphatic win over Stellenbosch FC on Sunday.

Bucs have now scored seven goals in their last two matches

Riveiro indicated that their training sessions are key to Bucs' scoring form

Pirates have turned their attention to their clash against Gallants

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spanish tactician watched on as the Buccaneers thumped Stellies 4-1 with Thabang Monare, Innocent Maela, Kermit Erasmus and Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo all scoring for the hosts.

Bucs have now netted seven goals in their two matches with the recent addition of striker coach Scott Chickelday to the club's technical team having seen an improvement in front of goal.

Riveiro was pleased with his charges' performance against Stellies and he explained that the work being done during their training sessions is paying off.

WHAT DID RIVEIRO SAY?: “We are so happy with the collective performance and happy with the week that we’ve performed [in training],” Riveiro said during the post-match press conference.

“It was a long week with five training sessions before the game, every session was better than the previous one and the consequence was a full performance where we were very concentrated.

“Players are surrounded by good people [staff], we’re trying to help them, as much as possible from a subjective perspective and [improve] professionalism and trying to help them as much as possible, before, during and after games," he added.

“That’s what makes us a very good team and in that sense, again, we always, it’s normal… this is a scoring game – we try to, we’re looking for goals, and this is what people enjoy the most – I’m so happy to finally [ending our scoring woes] in the second half [against Golden Arrows last weekend].

“It increased our level of confidence, two different games we played here at home, with totally different scenarios, a different approach from the opponents as well. I think it will help us to grow as a collective."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Soweto giants are now placed fourth on the PSL standings following their win over Stellies having scored 17 goals from 17 matches.

Only log leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns (34) and third-placed SuperSport United (21) have scored more goals than Pirates amongst the top five teams on the standings.

The Buccaneers will have to maintain their current scoring form and keep sheets in order to continue surging up the log with 13 matches left.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR PIRATES? Bucs have turned their attention to Saturday's PSL encounter against Marumo Gallants at Royal Bafokeng Stadium.

A win for the Soweto giants will elevate them to the third spot on the standings if other results go their way.