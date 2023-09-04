Riveiro reveals how he selects Orlando Pirates XI ahead of matchday - 'I don't choose players I like'

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro insists he does not favour anyone when it comes to squad selection.

Pirates are on ascendancy

Usually, stars want to be involved

Riveiro reveals how he manages players

TELL ME MORE: Pirates, just like any other top team, have many stars who would love to be involved as many times as possible.

However, it is not possible, meaning the coach has to come up with ways to ensure all the players feel they are treated in equal measure and at the same time give their best for the club.

How has Riveiro managed to achieve this?

WHAT HE SAID: "It goes without saying, it’s difficult, but at the same time, I said on many occasions that I’m lucky. The players, I understand sometimes they can be upset, but they’re very good professionals," Riveiro said as quoted by Far Post.

"They understand they’re playing for Pirates, the squad is big, the quality is very high. We try to be fair, we try to compete as good as possible.

"For the coach, it’s difficult when you’re in the last days of the week. You have to think about how I can be close to being fair because I cannot be totally fair.

"I don’t choose the players because I like one player more than the other. I just try to be fair with the situation, thinking about the game that is coming, 'How can I guarantee that the team is going to perform,'" the Spaniard concluded.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates started the 2023/24 Premier Soccer League campaign slowly. They have since managed to collect seven points from the four games played.

However, in domestic and continental competitions, the Sea Robbers have been performing well.

They are in the semi-final of the MTN8 and in the second preliminary round of the Caf Champions League.

WHAT NEXT: Riveiro has to ensure all players remain motivated to stand a chance of winning silverware this season.