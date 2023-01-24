Riveiro reveals how he gets the best out of Orlando Pirates players

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has explained how competition for a spot in the team is bringing out the best from his players.

Pirates coach credited competition for improvement

Riveiro has selection headache trying to make everyone happy

Soweto giants recorded biggest win against Stellenbosch

WHAT HAPPENED? Riveiro revealed how the selection headache of having so many players competing for a starting place is making his work ‘difficult’ while at the same time improving the performance levels of the team.

The Buccaneers are confident after recording their biggest victory of the season following Sunday’s 4-1 win over Stellenbosch.

Pirates totally dominated the encounter, which they should have won by more, and Riveiro has credited the intense competition for places for their much-improved showing.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “I said to the guys, there are so many players ready to be in the starting 11,” Riveiro said as quoted by FarPost. “That makes things difficult and easy for me at the same time.

“There are many players prepared and in the right moment to be starting 11 players. Unfortunately, we can only select 11 players and five substitutes.

“Even the players coming from the bench, the way they come [in], they are hungry and try to contribute. it’s what we are looking for.

“It’s a kind of a dream for the coach to have a chance to keep everybody involved. And that’s going to be key for us to find ourselves in the end of the season where we want to be.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was an impressive display from Pirates compared to last week, when they needed two quick goals in added time to beat Golden Arrows, having struggled for most of the encounter.

It was the first time Pirates have won two straight games this season and the win moved them up to fourth place with 25 points from 17 matches. They are 21 behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who have played a game more, and one ahead of Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs.

WHAT’S NEXT? Pirates will seek to make it three straight league wins when they face bottom-placed Marumo Gallants in their next match on Saturday.