Riveiro refuses to take credit for Orlando Pirates' good form after Royal AM win

The former Celta Vigo academy coach stated that he was more than happy with the display of his charges than the actual result

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro declined to take credit for the team's good form after their win over Royal AM on Saturday night.





The Buccaneers edged out Thwihli Thwahla 2-1 in an MTN8 quarter-final match and the win extended their unbeaten run to four matches across all competitions - including three victories.





When reacting to his side's narrow victory at Chatsworth Stadium, Riveiro indicated that he didn't guide the team to a win alone and he thanked the club's coaching staff and players.





"I am very proud of the guys, very proud of the coaching staff, this is a collective job, there are a lot of people helping and working with me," Riveiro told SuperSport TV.





"This is not a one-man job, we need a lot of people working, pushing every morning. We already have a long period playing games every two, or three days, the work that everybody is doing.





"Physios, doctors, kit men, coaching staff it's fantastic. The players are answering very well what we're asking and you see the people we're playing away. I don't know how many fans traveled here to support us."



The 46-year-old mentor also expressed his delight with the Buccaneers' display as goals from Vincent Pule and Thabiso Monyane earned his side a victory in Durban.





"Yeah, well again extremely happy with the result but more than that extremely happy with the performance today. I think we did it very well in different phases," he continued.





"The game has different moments, both teams with different approaches. We got an advantage very soon which is very important in these types of games.





"Because the opponent needs to immediately react and play more open. It was a pity that we could not finalize the game before, with some transitions we had in the first half and some mistakes we provoked in the pressing.





"But we did not suffer so much, we conceded one goal we could avoid in the second action but the way these guys are fighting every three days is something to put really in value. We are very proud of them."