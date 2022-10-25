A tale of opposites: How Riveiro and new Orlando Pirates signings make Bucs Soweto derby favourites over Kaizer Chiefs

The Buccaneers are firm favourites heading into the latest clash between the two long-term rivals which takes place at the FNB Stadium

The way the season is shaping up for Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is in stark contrast to Kaizer Chiefs mentor Arthur Zwane's trials and tribulations.

There's not a lot to separate the two sides on the PSL table - Chiefs are fifth with 18 points and the Buccaneers are fourth with 19 points.

However, professional sport is a lot about momentum and Bucs have plenty of that right now while Chiefs have very little after a poor run of recent form.

Pirates of course head into the derby with their tails up after beating the country's best team, Mamelodi Sundowns, 3-0, to book a spot in the MTN8 final.

Chiefs meanwhile were knocked out by an AmaZulu side who recently parted ways with their head coach and who haven't won a single match in their last eight outings.

Bucs have dangerous attackers like Monnapule Saleng, Kermit Erasmus, Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo and Zakhele Lepasa in excellent form.

Amakhosi have a number of forwards struggling to find the net regularly and also have question marks over the fitness of the only player who has been finding the net frequently, Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana.

The Sea Robbers have had an injection of new energy with the signings of Ndlondlo and Erasmus a month back. Their pre-season signings, the likes of Miguel Timm, Nkosinathi Sibisi and Thapelo Xoki have settled in, got better and better, and have improved the team.

At Chiefs it's only really Zitha Kwinika of the new men who has consistently been good, while worryingly, several of the other new signings are now being consigned to the bench or suffering from fading form (Siyethemba Sithebe, Ashley du Preez, Dillon Solomons and of late, Yusuf Maart).

Then there’s the two coaches. Riveiro’s less than sparkling CV drew criticism. But to his credit, the 47-year-old Spaniard has settled in nicely.

He’s tightened the defence, got the team playing good attacking football, and seems to be getting on well with the players. That’s judging from the positive energy radiating from the camp and the way the Bucs players have been expressing themselves. He’s also rotated the squad well, generally got his selections right and seems to have instilled a happy working environment.

Zwane on the other hand has looked stressed and probably more so in recent weeks as Amakhosi’s form has really dropped off and his players have let him down with some silly mistakes.

The former Chiefs winger has been taking criticism from fans and seems constantly to have issues to deal with - including injury and form problems.

Zwane’s anxiety won’t be helping his team either and his only hope can be that the occasion of the Soweto derby will help his players lift their game on the day. Rather like Manchester United did when they upset Liverpool earlier this season having gone into that game as underdogs on the back of a 4-0 hiding to Brentford.