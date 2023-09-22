Riveiro not regreting Orlando Pirates' changes despite defeats - 'We have to play from Sunday to Sunday'

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is adamant fixture congestion has led to regular changes on his team.

Bucs are taking part in four competitions

They have lost their last two games

Riveiro justifies changes made

WHAT HAPPENED: Riveiro named a changed side last weekend in Pirates' loss against Jwaneng Galaxy in the first-leg match of the second preliminary round in this edition of the Caf Champions League.

On Wednesday, the tactician had to make changes as well but could not prevent Bucs from falling by a solitary goal against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Premier Soccer League.

The Spaniard has now explained why he has to rotate his team ahead of the second leg of the MTN8 semi-final match against Stellenbosch.

WHAT HE SAID: "No [I don’t regret the changes], we do things with our best intentions," Riveiro told the media.

"Ah, now the headline is 'coach doesn’t regret!' We have to play from Sunday to Sunday, three games in three different competitions, very important games for our objectives for the season, we want to be in the group stage. We want to be as high as possible in the league and the MTN8 semi-final.

"Now we have a look at the 1-0 [loss] in Botswana and 1-0 [defeat against Downs on Wednesday], and you can say that the decisions were wrong, but you can’t explain football with only results, we couldn’t make it [against Sundowns].

"We have an opportunity [to win] on Sunday, the team will be ready again to compete against a very tough opponent and with the vision to see ourselves in the final."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates are among the teams in South Africa with quality squads, but are not getting positive results consistently, especially in the PSL.

Currently, they are placed 11th on the table with seven points from five matches played, two less than leaders Downs who have a 100% winning record.

In the MTN8, Pirates will be aiming at reaching the final when they host Stellies and eventually defend their crown.

However, it will be interesting to see whether the Sea Robbers have the guts to stop Galaxy from making it to the group stage of the Caf Champions League.

WHAT NEXT: Riveiro is hopeful of making it to the MTN8 final where he will play either Kaizer Chiefs or Downs.