Riveiro not happy despite Orlando Pirates topping PSL log with Marumo Gallants win

The former Celta Vigo academy coach did praise his charges' personality following their hard fought victory over Bahlabane Ba Ntwa

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro expressed his concerns following his side's victory over Marumo Gallants on Wednesday night.





The Buccaneers were made to sweat for a narrow 1-0 victory over Bahlabane Ba Ntwa in a PSL match at the iconic Orlando Stadium and the team climbed to the top of the league standings.





Riveiro was disappointed to see Bucs fail to dominate the game or score another goal against a stubborn Gallants side.





"We knew the capacity of Marumo to hold the ball, to keep the possession, we couldn't today, that's a fact," Riveiro told SuperSport TV.





"We couldn't dominate the game through possession, it's a lot of events, recently a lot of games, it's difficult to keep the same level in every game.





"Today it was impossible, just be better defending as we were doing in the recent games, be solid even though they have the possession," he continued.





"They didn't create a single chance maybe sometimes around set-pieces but nothing really concrete and it was a pity we couldn't consolidate the advantage in one of our transitions.





"We got more control in the end, lots of accidents in the second half so, so quite many adaptations to the situation inside the game."





However, the Spanish tactician was pleased to see his side collect maximum points and he also lauded his charges' personality.





"Extremely happy with the three points, seven points out of nine after our defeat here against Chippa [United]. It tells a lot about the personality of these guys and the comeback we did during this week," he concluded.





The Buccaneers are set to travel to the Chatsworth Stadium where they are scheduled to face Royal AM in an MTN8 quarter-final match on Saturday.



