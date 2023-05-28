Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has praised Terrence Dzvukamanja and Monnapule Saleng after the duo's exemplary season.

WHAT HAPPENED: Saleng and Dzvukamanja combined late into the Orlando Pirates against Sekhukhune United Nedbank Cup final, with the latter finding the back of the net to hand Bucs the title.

Riveiro was impressed with his striker's exploits and how he ended the 2023/24 campaign, after some early-season struggles.

WHAT HE SAID: "Terrence, he deserves it. I am so happy for him because we went through difficult times with him during the season," Riveiro told SuperSport after the game.

"The boy was struggling and suffering a lot. Sometimes people did not understand him but he is a fantastic player, and that is why he plays for Orlando Pirates."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dzvukamanja played four Nedbank Cup matches, and his strike on Saturday was the only one in the competition.

In the league, the 29-year-old played 14 games and found the back of the net seven times with two assists in the process.

Riveiro's sentiments hint Dzvukamanja's future at the club is safe.

AND WHAT IS MORE: Furthermore, Riveiro is convinced Saleng, who has been nominated for several awards this season, can do even better next season.

"What can I say about Saleng and his season? I am sure that he can do it better, and he will improve. It is his first season at this level," he continued.

"There is a big room to understand a lot of this better, so I think his dimension is going to change year after year."

WHAT NEXT: Riveiro surely hopes the duo can help Bucs challenge for the PSL title next season.