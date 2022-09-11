Riveiro lauds amazing Orlando Pirates reaction, but knowledges Soweto giants' problem after TS Galaxy win

The former Honka assistant coach also lauded his side's defence after the Buccaneers kept a clean sheet against the Rockets

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro described his side's reaction to last weekend's defeat as amazing after their win over TS Galaxy on Saturday evening.

Zakhele Lepasa's first-half brace inspired the Buccaneers to a 2-0 win over the Rockets in a Premier Soccer League encounter and therefore, the Soweto giants returned to winning ways having lost 1-0 to Maritzburg United last weekend.

"Well you can imagine coming after a bad day in Maritzburg one week ago, the reaction of the team one more time was amazing," Riveiro told SuperSport TV.

"The way that we prepared the game, we spent not even one second looking for excuses about our last performance, working again, and trying to find our best.

"I think today we went into the game very consistent and looking for the result, that's the reason about the performance tonight."

The 46-year-old mentor also acknowledged Bucs' recent scoring woes, having scored once in five league matches before taking on Galaxy.

"Of course, I have to repeat myself, it's something that, ok we always have to talk about something, it's true that we were struggling in front of goal," he added.

"It's true when I say we were not worried about it, we just have to continue creating chances, the touch will come and today it happened and that makes everything much easier."

Riveiro went on to explain why he introduced Olisa Ndah, Ben Motshwari and Paseka Mako in the closing stages of the match which was played at Orlando Stadium.

"We knew that 2-0 is a dangerous result because when you're leading 1-0 at half-time, usually it's impossible that you get to relax," he explained.

"But 2-0 can maybe create a feeling that it's almost done, just waiting that the time is going on and of course, the opponent has to do something because they are losing 2-0 and they need to take a risk.

"And that's what happened in the second half, they started to accumulate more players upfront and it was difficult for us to keep possession in one period but we didn't really suffer so much to keep the lead. So, one more time fantastic job in the defensive phase and three very good points."