Riveiro justifies appointment of Kaizer Chiefs-linked conditioning coach Gueldich - 'Orlando Pirates are looking for improvement in every area’

The hunger to become better and successful prompted Orlando Pirates to appoint Helmy Gueldich as their conditioning coach, according to Jose Riveiro.

Gueldich joins Pirates from Yanga

Main job will be to ensure players are fit

Riveiro explains the addition

WHAT HAPPENED: Pirates announced the appointment of the former Yanga SC fitness coach on Thursday.

Gueldich was going to be part of coach Nasreddine Nabi's team at Kaizer Chiefs but the deal broke down and Amakhosi opted to appoint Molefi Ntseki as their new coach.

Riveiro has now explained why the Sea Robbers opted to bring in the conditioning coach this season.

WHAT HE SAID: "The club is looking for improvement in every area; in areas that you know and areas that you don’t know, so [bringing a conditioning coach] is normal," Riveiro said in an interview with the media.

"We are part of a club that is looking to permanently develop. We all know the reason why we are there, it’s to help the players to become better, help the team be better, and make sure the history of the club improves season after season.

"So we are always looking for opportunities in every department and, yeah, without any exception."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As opposed to the last campaign, Pirates players are expected to play more matches this season.

Domestically, Bucs will be challenging for the Premier Soccer League and hope to successfully defend the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup. The Riveiro-led team are also in the Caf Champions League competition.

Gueldich's job will be to ensure Bucs players are not fatigued and consistently deliver throughout the season.

WHAT NEXT: Pirates play Sekhukhune United on Saturday in the MTN8 quarters.