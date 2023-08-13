Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has hinted it would have been tough if Sekhukhune United could have scored their penalty in the MTN8 game.

Pirates hammered Sekhukhune 5-0 on Saturday

Babina Noko missed a penalty

Riveiro delighted with Bucs' display

WHAT HAPPENED: A hattrick by Zakhele Lepasa and goals a piece from Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo and Monnapule Saleng were enough to give Pirates a huge 5-0 win over Sekhukhune and a place in the MTN8 semis.

However, the outcome could have been different if Chibuike Ohizu could have scored from the penalty spot when Sekhukhune were trailing by just a goal, but his effort came off the upright.

Riveiro was happy with the way the Sea Robbers expressed themselves on the pitch against Babina Noko. However, the Spaniard believes his team was fortunate not to concede.

WHAT HE SAID: "You see the players having fun on the field, maybe it is the most important after a performance like this one," Riveiro told SuperSport TV.

"I think the first period was different, was more tactical, and tight with less space in the first 30 minutes.

"After the goal, the spaces started to appear, we could even have gone into half-time with more advantage.

"The second half started in the wrong way with one penalty, we were lucky they didn't capitalise and after that, we all had a lot of fun in the stadium.

"I am happy to see the boys enjoying playing football like this, being themselves and showing their talent and when they are in this mood, it is difficult to play against Pirates," he concluded.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates had an excellent pre-season in Spain, winning two matches and drawing once against top opponents.

However, they did not start the Premier Soccer League as anticipated after falling by a solitary goal against Stellenbosch in their first game of the 2023/24 campaign.

They bounced back in style, defeating Royal AM 4-2 before securing a place in the MTN8 semis on Saturday.

WHAT NEXT: The next assignment for Bucs will be on Tuesday against Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.