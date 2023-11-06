Riveiro hints Orlando Pirates will change tactic ahead of Soweto derby - 'Bucs can play a bad game and win three points'

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro will not mind if his team win ugly against Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby.

Pirates play Sekhukhune on Tuesday

On Saturday they play Chiefs

Riveiro contemplating change of tactic?

WHAT HAPPENED: Pirates have been playing possession football since the arrival of Riveiro at the beginning of the 2022/23 season.

However, in the recent five matches across all competitions, the Sea Robbers have not managed to collect any win.

With the Soweto derby against Bucs' old rivals scheduled for Saturday, the Spaniard has hinted he might change his tactic.

WHAT HE SAID: "It is very important, firstly because we are playing for three points," Riveiro told the media.

"We need points. We can play one bad game, [but] we need to play bad and win it; not being fancy like we are right now with 90 percent possession, putting the opponents inside the goal but not scoring.

"I value right now to play a bad game and get the win and three points, get a boost... But we don’t want to do it that way.

"We have our own way of doing things, we try to win because that is important. It is important for the confidence of the players, it is important to our fans as well to be calm and happy with us, so it goes without saying the next game is important for us."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Both Chiefs and Pirates come into the Soweto derby desperate not only for the bragging rights but a positive result after an inconsistent start to the season.

However, before playing on Saturday, Pirates have a chance to collect a win against Sekhukhune United on Tuesday at the Orlando Stadium while Chiefs will play Cape Town Spurs behind closed doors a day later.

WHAT NEXT: The fans are hoping for nothing less than entertainment when the two most popular teams in the country clash.

It will be Cavin Johnson's first Soweto derby after being appointed as an interim Glamour Boys' coach following Molefi Ntseki's exit.