Riveiro hints at making changes against Djabal Club in Caf Champions League - 'There will be a lot of adjustments'

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has confirmed he will rotate his team ahead of their Caf Champions League outing against Djabal Club.

Pirates start their Caf CL journey this weekend

They play in Comoros on Saturday

Riveiro shares his thoughts

TELL ME MORE: Riveiro is set to make his debut in continental football this weekend when they play the Comoros outfit at the Moroni Stadium.

Pirates are making a return to the competition after finishing second in the Premier Soccer League in the 2022/23 season.

The Spaniard is anticipating a different style of football which has prompted him to consider changing his approach.

WHAT HE SAID: "Not so much," Riveiro responded when asked how much he knows about his next opponents.

"We have the opportunity to refresh the squad, the starting eleven. So we need to discuss and decide how much we need to do.

"As I explained many times, we don’t believe in rotation as a strategy, we believe in rotation when it is a moment to do the rotation when the player needs a rotation."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates have been inconsistent in the Premier Soccer League this season, winning once, drawing once, and losing once despite their undoubted quality.

However, they showed how ruthless they can be in the MTN8 quarters when they beat Sekhukhune United 5-0.

WHAT ELSE: The only time Pirates have played Djabal was in the 2013 Caf Champions League when they won 9-0 on aggregate.

WHAT NEXT: Riveiro will definitely be aiming for a positive result away to stand a chance of advancing.