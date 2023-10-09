Riveiro explains Ofori decision in Orlando Pirates loss against Galaxy after Chaine's display in MTN8 shootout - 'Bucs knew nothing about opponents'

Jose Riveiro has revealed bringing in Richard Ofori for Sipho Chaine in Orlando Pirates' Caf Champions League game loss against Galaxy was a gamble.

Pirates fell in penalty shooutout against Galaxy

Chaine made three stops vs Downs

Riveiro explains goalkeeping changes in Caf CL loss

WHAT HAPPENED: Chaine was replaced by Ofori in the shootout against Galaxy, but the Ghanaian was unable to make any saves as the Botswanians scored all their penalties to make it to the group stage after Bucs missed one.

On Saturday, Chaine made three stops to help Pirates defend their MTN8 crown against Mamelodi Sundowns; after a goalless draw in both regulation and extra time, the Buccaneers ended up winning 3-1.

Now Bucs coach Riveiro has explained why he opted to make goalkeeping changes during the Caf Champions League outing.

WHAT HE SAID: "The penalty? Well, against Jwaneng, it was a different approach," Riveiro told the media after guiding Pirates to a win over Sundowns.

"We had to play for the qualification against a team we knew nothing about for penalties, there was no material, there was nothing to analyse, you go blindly.

"So we tried something different, sometimes those kinds of decisions are more mental towards the opponent, to try to destabilise. [They are] mind games, to say this is the good one in penalties for you," he added.

"It didn’t work, but [the MTN8 final] is different because both teams know each other. We know the keeper, we know the [penalty] takers in the same way they do. We have more influence in what is happening there, our goalkeeper coach, analysis department, that’s what they do."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After the Caf Champions League exit, the MTN8 trophy is a much-needed consolation for the Sea Robbers who were, prior to the match, low in confidence.

They had struggled to win matches but after successfully defending their domestic title, they can fancy their chances of improving in forthcoming games.

Chaine's heroics will definitely give him more confidence ahead of his competitors who are hoping to get their chances in goal.

WHAT NEXT: The domestic matches have taken a break to pave the way for the international assignments for Bafana Bafana.

The Hugo Broos' team plays Eswatini and Ivory Coast in their bid to prepare for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Pirates will then hope to build on their MTN8 victory, especially in the Premier Soccer League where they have been inconsistent.