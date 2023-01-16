Riveiro doesn’t eat or sleep when Orlando Pirates are not winning

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro has divulged that he loses sleep and his appetite whenever the team fails to win.

Riveiro is a relieved man after the Buccaneers' win

The 47-year-old explained how he deals with a defeat

Buccaneers are set to take on Stellies this weekend

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spanish tactician breathed a sigh of relief over the weekend after the Buccaneers snapped their three-match winless run in the PSL.

Pirates overcame Lamontville Golden Arrows 3-1 courtesy of goals from Monnapule Saleng, Terrence Dzukamanja and Vincent Pule at Orlando Stadium.

Riveiro disclosed what Bucs do as a team if they fail to win a match and he also praised his charges' never-die spirit.

WHAT DID RIVEIRO SAY?: “If we don’t win, they don’t sleep. If I don’t win, I won't sleep. I don’t have dinner or breakfast," Riveiro told the media.

"I have nothing. It’s too much sometimes. For the players, it’s the same. They suffer; they know what it means to finish the game with three points or not.

“They know who they are and where they are playing. We all know that we always have to do our best.

“There are a lot of eyes following and monitoring us. We are in a team where we cannot have a break. We speak about performance and improvement.

“And because there are good competitors, one of the things we do during the week in every exercise is to ensure that we compete to our best of abilities," he added.

“In general, everyone who’s behind me at this club is generally competitive. It’s people who don’t sleep when we don’t win (trying to see what’s wrong).”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win over Arrows has eased pressure on Riveiro who was beginning to feel the heat after the team's third successive defeat which came against Cape Town City on January 7.

The 1995 African champions are placed fifth on the PSL standings - two points behind fourth-placed Kaizer Chiefs and 18 points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Pirates will have to win matches consistently in order to keep up with the chasing pack in the race for the league title.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR PIRATES? Bucs will welcome Stellenbosch FC at Orlando Stadium in a PSL encounter on Sunday.

Pirates are undefeated in their last six matches across all competitions against Stellies having recorded two wins and four draws during their unbeaten run.