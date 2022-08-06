Riveiro demands more from Orlando Pirates players despite Soweto Derby win over Swallows FC

The former Inter Turku coach is hopeful that more Bucs supporters will come to the stadium after beginning the season on a winning note

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro was pleased to see his side overcome Swallows FC on Saturday afternoon, but he felt that the team can do better.

The Spanish tactician, who was appointed two months ago, watched on as the Buccaneers secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Amaswaiswai courtesy of Bienvenu Eva Nga's goal in a PSL match at Orlando Stadium.

“It’s beautiful absolutely. Hopefully, game after the game more people come into the stadium we going to need them as I said. It’s nice to play with them so I’m very happy,” Riveiro told SuperSport TV.

“Absolutely, we can always do it better. We have a moment in the second half when we didn’t control the game as we would like to do.

“So, credit also for the opponent they were trying to find solutions after half-time and we took too much time for us to start performing in the second period.

“But I think the first 20-25 minutes of the game there was a good version of ourselves. We need to manage to maintain it.

“But still even in the moments where were not comfortable and like I said controlling the game and like I said the guys still doing very well- defending when we have to defend and committing when we have to commit so happy with the performance."

The 46-year-old praised his goalkeeper Richard Ofori, but he also rued his side's missed chances when they were dominating the game in the first half.

"Both teams had chances. Richard [Ofori] was a couple of times superb in the second half. We have chances to score the second goal in the first half so we can have a more calm second period," he added.

“Even in the second half, we had transitions and other situations we had chances to score so definitely it wasn’t a 1-0 game."