Riveiro delighted with Kapinga's Orlando Pirates move - 'Midfielder is exceptional & is now part of winning team'

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has welcomed the arrival of Lesedi Kaping to the team insisting he is a vital addition to the team.

Kapinga was also targeted by Chiefs

Pirates signed midfielder as a free agent

Riveiro explains his expectations

WHAT HAPPENED: Kapinga joined Pirates a few days ago after his exit from Premier Soccer League champions Sundowns.

The 28-year-old arrived at the Sea Robbers on a three-year deal amid rumours linking him with Kaizer Chiefs. He became the sixth signing for the Sea Robbers in the ongoing transfer window.

Riveiro has welcomed the experienced player, singing praises from what he has heard about him.

WHAT HE SAID: "Well, what I know about him is what you all know. He has qualities that he can add to our squad and also his quality as a human being," Riveiro told the media.

"I have been talking with people who had an opportunity with him and everyone says he is an exceptional human being. That is very important for us because he is going to be part of our winning team."

AND WHAT IS MORE: The Spanish tactician has further expressed his satisfaction with the new signings ahead of the new season.

"When you go to the market, there are different factors playing a role. We had to think in the short to mid-term. I think Pirates did an exceptional job in the market," Riveiro added.

"The adaptation of the players is going so well, in some of the cases, it’s even going quicker than what we expected."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The new players played a crucial role in the recent Spain tour in preparations for the new season.

It will be vital for them to ensure they settle fast considering the fact that the Sea Robbers will be battling for the Premier Soccer League title and other domestic competitions.

The Soweto giants will also take part in the 2023/24 Caf Champions League assignment.

WHAT NEXT: Just like other new players, Kapinga has to settle fast to stand a chance of being a regular.