Riveiro calls for calm as Orlando Pirates' scoring woes continue at SuperSport United

Bucs have scored once in their last three matches and the Spanish tactician understands why his side is struggling to score goals

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro urged his charges to be calmer in front of goal after their clash with SuperSport United on Sunday night.

The Buccaneers dominated their encounter against Matsatsantsa in a PSL match at Lucas Moripe Stadium, but the Soweto giants couldn't take their chances in front of goal.

"We spoke about this many times in the previous games, the goal is the most difficult thing to do in this game, it will come," Riveiro told SuperSport TV.

"It's a question of confidence and at the moment sometimes a bit of luck you know, even a rebound, score and get the advantage and you feel much more comfortable with the other attacks.

"But the anxiety when you see that you don't convert, time is running [out], sometimes is playing against us. We need to be a bit calmer, more precise in the last minutes and sometimes take an extra touch when we're in the box in order to prepare the next action, so it's [the goal] going to come."

The Vigo-born tactician felt that it was Pirates' best away match this season having drawn 1-1 with Stellenbosch FC in the Western Cape, before defeating Royal AM 1-0 in Durban.

"We played to get the three points tonight, I think probably our best game away after these three. First-half we almost did not have to correct anything, I think we totally dominated the game through the possession, deep enough, creating and not converting," he continued.

"Second half, in the beginning, I think we still dominated the game [but] after both teams made substitutions maybe the game becomes, still under control but not with the same capacity to create chances."But I think overall the 90 minutes were for Pirates tonight, we could not win but we didn't lose and that's also important.

"It happened once at home that we couldn't convert what we created like tonight but at least today we were super solid in the defensive phase, I think we had only one mistake there, they were close to getting a goal but everything was under control," he added.

"This is a team that's demanding you a lot of concentration, aerial duels, second balls, defending in the box and we did a fantastic job one more time. So happy with the performance, of course, I would like to get the three points."

Pirates will now host Marumo Gallnats at the Mecca of South African football Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.