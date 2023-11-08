Riveiro blames Orlando Pirates' PSL struggles on 'strange' schedule and effect on mentality

Coach Jose Riveiro believes Orlando Pirates' bid to challenge for the Premier Soccer League title was derailed by other competitions.

Bucs finished second in the 22/23 PSL table

This season Pirates have played 11 PSL and 10 cup matches

Riveiro explains why his side have struggled in PSL

WHAT HAPPENED: At the beginning of the season, Pirates were taking part in the Caf Champions League, PSL, MTN8 and Carling Knockout.

They eventually crashed out of both the Champions League and Carling Knockout, while successfully defending their the MTN8 title. However, they have not been performing well in the league and currently trail leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by 12 points after playing an extra match.

WHAT HE SAID: "Our schedule was strange; in the league, we played four games and then we disappeared to play in three other competitions," Riveiro said as stated by Times Live.

"We had a good run in the MTN8, but we didn’t succeed in the Champions League and the Carling Knockout.

"We were not participating in the league with the frequency you need. It is not an excuse, the schedule is the way it is and we accepted it from the beginning.

"It is difficult to prepare yourself, especially mentally, when today you play for three points, tomorrow you play for a final and after tomorrow you are playing for a quarterfinal in a different competition.

"It is one of the things we need to do better because eventually, Pirates will always be there in the mixture of competitions where participating is not enough, but you have to succeed by reaching the last stages."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After finishing second in the 2022/23 season, Pirates made several quality signings to help them challenge across multiple fronts.

However, despite doing well in the domestic Cup competitions, like the MTN8, the Soweto giants have struggled to deliver as anticipated in the South African top tier.

WHAT NEXT: The Soweto derby is scheduled for Saturday and it is crucial for the Sea Robbers to get maximum points to re-ignite confidence in the playing unit.

If Bucs fall against their old rivals, pressure might turn against the Spanishmanager whose strikers have been struggling to score.