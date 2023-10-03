Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is adamant coming up with a starting XI against Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 final is not a walk in the park.

Bucs play Downs in MTN8 final

Second time this season the two are meeting

Riveiro on why it is not easy to select first XI

TELL ME MORE: Pirates have one of the best squads in South African football, with enough quality to win silverware.

Riveiro will be playing against Downs on Saturday hoping to successfully defend the domestic crown.

However, the Spaniard insists coming up with the team to do the job is not as easy as it may seem.

WHAT HE SAID: "I feel good, I feel glad to have many options and many players available," Riveiro told the media.

"As I have said several times, we have a big squad not only in terms of number but in terms of quality. Sometimes, it is complicated, as you can imagine, to select an XI from this squad.

"It is always a difficult task but at the same time, it is challenging to make a mistake because they are all good and when they are on the field, it means they are fit, ready, mentally prepared, and in that way.

"I am a lucky coach to have those types of [players] in my hands, so I can’t complain."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bucs are desperate for a positive outcome after a series of unimpressive outings.

After losing three games in a row across all competitions, it got worse on Friday when they were eliminated from the Caf Champions League by Jwaneng Galaxy.

They have already played Sundowns in the Premier Soccer League where they lost by a solitary goal.

Masandawana are yet to taste defeat on all fronts this season, and it will be interesting to see whether the Sea Robbers can inflict the first blow.

WHAT NEXT: Bucs fans hope their team can stop Downs and claim their first silverware this season.

Masandawana faithful, on the other hand, are optimistic their team can reclaim the trophy they lost to the Soweto giants last year.

A victory for Bucs this weekend will give the players much-needed confidence and a resolve to continue pushing for more success.

If Downs win, it will underline their dominance in the South African footballing scene.