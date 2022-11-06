Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro was impressed to see his players stick to the game plan during their MTN8 final victory over AmaZulu on Saturday.

Riveiro delighted to work with Pirates players

Spanish coach happy tactics were applied with aplomb

Buccaneers won their fourth MTN8 title since 2010

WHAT HAPPENED? Pirates claimed a 1-0 victory at Moses Mabhida Stadium courtesy of a first-half goal by Monnapule Saleng and the Spanish coach was delighted that his charges were not distracted, especially after losing defender Nkosinathi Sibisi to injury after just four minutes.

WHAT DID RIVEIRO SAY? “This is pure happiness, there is nothing like winning. Almost nothing like it for us. It was a difficult game,” Riveiro said after the match as quoted by SABC.

“The last two weeks were not easy for us for many different reasons. The way we started was really tough, changing [Nkosinathi] Sibisi after the first minute [due to a calf injury].”

“The way the team reacted, we did not lose the focus at all. We did not change the plan because the guys are ready to execute our plan. And that is the strength of this team.

“We showed today that we are mentally strong, improving and growing. They [AmaZulu] are a very good team, well organised with good ideas. We knew we would have problems with the long balls, but we did a good job in the scenario.”

“It was a beautiful goal that made the difference, and it’s a typical final. We did not want to lose the lead. We stopped playing a bit, but we can improve this in the future to dominate scenarios like these. I am a lucky coach to work with a group of players like this.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Buccaneers claimed their fourth MTN8 trophy in 12 years (2010, 2011, 2020, 2022) in a cup final marred by injuries and complaints over officiating.

It was a relief for Riveiro who had seen his side lose in the Soweto Derby to Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium last weekend thanks to Yusuf Maart’s goal from the halfway line.

WHAT’S NEXT? Pirates are not in league action again until December 31 when they will face Mamelodi Sundowns in the PSL after the World Cup break. However, they do have another Soweto Derby against Chiefs lined up in next weekend's Carling Black Label Cup.