Rival fans make fun of Kaizer Chiefs for giving Mamelodi Sundowns guard of honour ahead of PSL clash

Kaizer Chiefs were the subject of ridicule from fans online following a guard of honour that AmaKhosi gave newly-crowned champions Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of Sunday’s PSL clash at the FNB Stadium in Soweto.

There was debate before the match whether Chiefs would give Sundowns, who sealed a fifth successive title last month, a guard of honour but the Soweto giants opted to show their opponents respect, to the amusement of rival fans.

“From games in Hand FC to Guard of Honour FC. Life is full of surprises,” said Loyiso Makunga, with Still GT Towobola seeming to agree with him, “Guard of Honor FC, we see them.”

“Guard of honour FC players are so happy as if they are champions,” commented Bongi Khaya.

Some fans, however, feel Chiefs did well to give the champions the respect they deserve.

“There is always good sportsmanship and professionalism whenever these two beautiful sides meet,” said Kamva Mzikayise Sishuba. He added: “Unlike the bitter rivals [Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates] who would never compliment any team other than them. A very pleasing moment to the eye and it's a life lesson to give a guard of honour to your competitors when they do well.”

“Professionalism at Kaizer Chiefs is at another level,” responded Gloria Olisawoli Okon.

“In 2015 Sundowns gave Amakhosi the same honour and respect at Lucas "Masterpieces" Moripe Stadium, game played at 19h30,” remembered Kaycee Master Malepe with Vusi-Vuitton FreeThinker Mondlane adding, “I wonder what's the big deal. It's a tradition that's been there all around the world. Trust people here to blow things out of proportion.”

A section of supporters think Sundowns are in for more guards of honour in the coming seasons since they still have no ‘equals’ in the PSL.

“The way the Brazilians play, I don't see anyone challenging them next season again after convincingly taking this one home,” observed Prestine Rexlex Akaeze.

“Nice one. Same time same place next year,” Lehlohonolo Makase cheekily replied.

Others feel former Chiefs coach Steve Komphela, now working at Sundowns, had the last laugh.

“Steve Khompela must be boastful at the moment. People who fired you applauding you, prove your worth child,” said Tefo Koloko.

There are supporters who were not happy to see Chiefs players smiling while applauding their newly-crowned rivals.

“Guard of honour FC players are so happy as if they are champions,” responded Bongi Khaya.

With Chiefs disappointing again this season, some fans are wondering if they will be doing this again next season.

“So Kaizer Chiefs will be doing guard of honour every year?” posed Reggie JR Mocks but Regie Mokotedi responded, “Chiefs is losing nothing to do this. Just a way to fool Rent a Crowd FC.”

A section of fans wondered why more focus was on the guard of honour than the game.

Article continues below

“It’s amazing how the build-up was dominated by the guard of honour than the football itself,” said Frans Nghifikua.

The game ended 1-1 after Phathutshedzo Nange cancelled out Aubrey Modiba’s 49th minute goal for Sundowns as Chiefs remained fourth on the table, keeping their qualification hopes for continental football alive.

Were Kaizer Chiefs right to give Mamelodi Sundowns a guard of honour? Share your thoughts below.