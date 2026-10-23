Mohamed Salah continues to steal the spotlight across Europe. The Egyptian global star, now a Trabzonspor player, is the subject of weighty praise from one of England's fiercest defenders and a Manchester United legend.

Rio Ferdinand's comments about Salah's new chapter in Turkey drew wide interest in football circles. The historic United and England captain focused on the fans and the emotional side rather than on figures and statistics.

Speaking to the Turkish website "61saat", Ferdinand stressed that what sets Salah apart in his current experience with Trabzonspor is not only what he delivers on the pitch, but the exceptional relationship he has built in record time with the club's fans.

The former Manchester United star added: "What sets Salah apart is not the numbers he has achieved with his new team, but the great love that the Trabzonspor fans hold for him. The entire city chants his name, exactly as used to happen at Liverpool."

That sums up the adoration the Egyptian has carried from Anfield to the Black Sea. His magic, clearly, extends well beyond English pitches.

Did he deserve the Ballon d'Or?

Ferdinand also seized the chance to reflect on Salah's historic era with Liverpool, placing him in a bracket reached only by legends.

He said, in his remarks: "He is one of the best Liverpool players throughout history, and he deserved the Ballon d'Or at some point in his career with Liverpool. Salah is an exceptional player, as his talent, his statistics and his history speak for themselves."

That is a telling verdict from a defender who faced the world's great strikers. It does justice to a rich Premier League career many feel was never crowned with an individual award to match its scale.

A new adventure and awaited titles

On Salah's future with the Turkish side, Ferdinand sounded highly optimistic. The move to Trabzonspor, he reckons, is not the end of the road but the start of a new chapter of glory.

The England legend added: "His new adventure is a chance to add more successes and titles to his wonderful career."

Ferdinand frames the Turkey experience in its proper light. Not a step backwards, but a new adventure capable of enriching the legacy of a player who made the impossible possible, whether at Liverpool or at Trabzon.



