Rikhotso and Goss replace Mkhize and Petersen in Bafana Bafana squad

Ntseki's technical team has been dealt a major blow ahead of the match against Mali following the withdrawal of two players due to injury

Bafana Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki has had to make two forced changes to his initial squad that will face Mali in the Nelson Mandela Challenge on Sunday.

captain Thamsanqa Mkhize will miss the encounter in Port Elizabeth due to injury.

Also withdrawn from the squad is goalkeeper Brandon Petersen who picked up a knock whilst playing for his side last week.

Ntseki has decided to hand Bloemfontein utility player Tshepo Rikhotso a call-up alongside Ricardo Goss, who replaces his club teammate Petersen in the goalkeeping department.

Here is an official statement as released by the South African Football Association (Safa) on Mkhize and Petersen:

"Goalkeeper Brandon Petersen and defender Thamsanqa Mkhize have been withdrawn from the Bafana Bafana squad that will face Mali in the 2019 Nelson Mandela Challenge scheduled for Sunday, 13 October 2019.

Ricardo Goss of Bidvest Wits and ’s Tshepo Rikhotso have been called up to replace the injured duo.

The annual commemoration match will be played at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth. Kickoff is at 15h00.

This will be Molefi Ntseki’s first match since being appointed head coach of Bafana Bafana.

They are using this match to prepare for the next month’s Total 2021 qualifiers against and Sudan.

Bafana Bafana travel to Port Elizabeth on Tuesday, 8 November."

is sweating over the fitness of Percy Tau, who sustained an injury in 's match against Gent this past weekend.

It is unclear at this stage if Tau will feature for Ntseki's side, but more updates on the extent of his injury will be given in the week.