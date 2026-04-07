Riera warns Real Madrid of Bayern’s ‘suffocating pressure’: ‘They’ll be on your heels even during the warm-up’

All eyes are on the Santiago Bernabéu this Tuesday evening, as Real Madrid host their historic rivals Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals. Following the clash with Manchester City, this fixture is considered the most demanding European test of the year, with Los Blancos facing one of the leading contenders to lift the prestigious trophy.

Coach Álvaro Arbeloa’s side are looking to capitalise on home advantage and the support of the crowd to secure a positive result that would put one foot in the semi-finals ahead of the return leg, but warnings have come from the heart of Germany, specifically from Albert Riera, coach of Eintracht Frankfurt.

Riera is one of the people who knows Bayern’s secrets best this season, having faced them in the Bundesliga and put up a competitive performance that ended in a 3-2 defeat. Speaking on the programme “El Partidazo de la Cope”, the Spanish manager revealed the ferocity of the Bavarian style, saying: “They put pressure on you from the moment you start warming up. You find Upamecano, the centre-back, right on your heels inside the box. They’re a team that presses every inch of the pitch and don’t hesitate to rely on man-marking; they have immense confidence in their physical strength and intensity.”

Despite Bayern’s strength, Riera believes this attacking impetus could be a double-edged sword: “The truth is that Real Madrid feel very comfortable running into space and winning the ball, and I think that’s the advantage Arbeloa’s team has, because Bayern don’t know how to play any other way. This style suits Madrid perfectly; if they were to face a team that relies on a deep defensive block, it would be worse, but Bayern’s attacking drive works in the Royals’ favour.”







