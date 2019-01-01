Riekerink: Who is the Cape Town City coach?

Goal did a brief background screening on the man who has replaced Benni McCarthy at the Citizens

Veteran Dutch tactician Jan Olde Riekerink was appointed as the new head coach on Wednesday afternoon.

The news came as surprise and Riekerink is also not well known in the South African football fraternity.

Playing Career

Riekerink was born in Hengelo, the where he played youth football with his older brother Edwin Olde Riekerink.

The two brothers began their professional careers at current Eredivisie side Sparta Rotterdam in the 1980s.



Jan went on to turn out for FC Dordrecht and Telstar in his home country, but he never got the chance to play for his national team.

The retired midfielder decided to end his professional career in 1993 at the age of 30.

Coaching Career

Riekerink pursued a coaching career after retiring and he landed a job in 1995 when he joined Amsterdam, where he worked under Louis van Gaal.

He left the Dutch football heavyweights in 2002 and he was appointed head coach at Belgian side Gent in the same year.

The tactician spent only one season with Gent and he returned home, where he managed FC Emmen between 2003 and 2005.

He then left the Netherlands again and this time he served as an assistant coach at Portuguese giants FC and Ukrainian outfit Metalurh Donetsk.

In 2007, Riekerink rejoined Ajax as Head of Youth Development and he served in that role between 2007 and 2011, before he went on to coach 's youth national teams.

He returned to club coaching in 2016 when he was appointed head coach at Turkish giants , before heading to Dutch side SC Heerenveen, where he worked until April 2019.

Success

Riekerink had some success as Ajax assistant coach as the team won two consecutive Eredivisie titles, Intercontinental Cup and Uefa Super Cup.The 56-year-old also worked under his countryman Co Adriaanse at FC Porto between 2005 and 2006, with the duo guiding the team to the Primeira Liga and Taça de triumphs.

His first and only silverware as a head coach came in 2016 while in charge of Galatasaray.

He guided the Lions to a victory over their fierce rivals in the 2016 Turkish Cup final.

