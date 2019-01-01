Riekerink promotes starlet Nyembe to Cape Town City first team

The 18-year-old is the first player from the club's initiative 'DreamClub100' to earn a professional contract with the senior team

have bolstered their squad with the acquisition of Olwethu Nyembe, the club announced on Wednesday morning.

According to City, the 18-year-old is also part of the 18-man matchday squad that travelled to the Free State to face Bloemfontein .

The club took to their social media platforms to unveil Nyembe who impressed during the club's initiative '#DreamClub100' which took place over a week ago.

City also lauded newly-appointed Jan Riekerink for promoting the Nyanga-born teenager.

Article continues below

Credit to coach Jan Olde Riekerink, who’s already promoted a young Capetonian teenager 🙌💙



Olwethu Nyembe continues to progress. Have a look out for the young man tonight 🙏#AbsaPrem#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/XpAQ8nSatE — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) November 27, 2019

Nyembe plays a midfielder and he showed great potential and consistency in the club's MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) team in recent seasons.

In September, former coach Benni McCarthy invited him to train with the first team as Nyembe continued to make strides in the MDC.

He joins his former teammate at amateur ranks Zukile Kewuti who is also a first-team player at Cape Town City.