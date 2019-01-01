Transfers

Riekerink promotes starlet Nyembe to Cape Town City first team

Cape Town City
The 18-year-old is the first player from the club's initiative 'DreamClub100' to earn a professional contract with the senior team

Cape Town City have bolstered their squad with the acquisition of Olwethu Nyembe, the club announced on Wednesday morning. 

According to City, the 18-year-old is also part of the 18-man matchday squad that travelled to the Free State to face Bloemfontein Celtic

The club took to their social media platforms to unveil Nyembe who impressed during the club's initiative '#DreamClub100' which took place over a week ago. 

City also lauded newly-appointed Jan Riekerink for promoting the Nyanga-born teenager. 

Nyembe plays a midfielder and he showed great potential and consistency in the club's MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) team in recent seasons. 

In September, former coach Benni McCarthy invited him to train with the first team as Nyembe continued to make strides in the MDC. 

He joins his former teammate at amateur ranks Zukile Kewuti who is also a first-team player at Cape Town City. 

