Riekerink: Cape Town City's performing like the Wild West

The Citizens lost at home to Chippa United on Saturday to settle just a point above basement side Stellenbosch

coach Jan Olde Riekerink is not happy his side is not doing enough to create goalscoring chances in their Premier Soccer League ( ) campaign.

City lost 1-0 to at home on Saturday and are now just a point above bottom-placed Stellenbosch.

It was a third consecutive league match for City not to score and Dutch coach Riekerink was left ruing his side’s lack of creativity.

“It became a little bit more at the end like the wild west but there’s also a way to score goals. I think the way we are playing is improving although we don’t create chances,” Riekerink was quoted as saying by IOL.

City now visit for their last match of 2019 on December 20. Riekerink feels they have time to correct their shortcomings ahead of the trip to Johannesburg.

“Now is the time before the next and last game of the year away to Wits in two weeks’ time to train what we didn’t do good. But not only the bad things, like I said we played well in the first 45 minutes,” Riekerink said.

After the Wits match, City will start the New Year by hosting FC on January 5.