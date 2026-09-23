"Ridiculous talk and nonsense": Van Dijk settles his scores with journalists after the Morocco match rumour

Virgil van Dijk lost his cool at a press conference today, hitting back at a rumour that had trailed him ever since the Netherlands' Morocco clash at the 2026 World Cup.

The Dutch press had blamed the defender for his country's exit in the round of 32, a 1-1 draw with Morocco that ended 3-2 to the North Africans on penalties. On Wednesday, Van Dijk finally had his say.

Sitting beside his new coach Xavi Hernández ahead of Thursday's UEFA Nations League meeting with Germany, the 35-year-old took aim at claims he had urged former boss Ronald Koeman to play with five defenders against Morocco.

"One of your colleagues (Valentijn Driessen, a journalist at De Telegraaf) claimed that I suggested playing with five defenders against Morocco," Van Dijk said. "This is ridiculous talk. This story has been blown out of all proportion, as if it were the reason for our exit. That was not the case."

He continued: "The tactical plan is not my responsibility, and at the moment, I am not thinking about playing with five defenders. All sorts of nonsense have spread, and this happens far too often."

"Koeman and I were singled out as the culprits, as if we had destroyed Dutch football," he added.

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Then he rounded on Driessen, the man who started it all. "You said I destroyed Dutch football, but you know nothing about it."

"I did not decide that the Netherlands national team should play with five players," he went on.

The Liverpool defender also aired his frustration at being treated, as he sees it, differently at home. "You and your colleagues contribute to this. I see a difference in how I am viewed in the Netherlands and the rest of the world. If you analyse my career... we should all be judged in the same way. I do not feel I am judged like anyone else."