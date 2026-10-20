The superstar must pay €255 after walking out on the national team in September. But how much is that in Ronaldo's world?

At Saudi club Al-Nassr, Ronaldo earns a basic salary of €208 million a year, rising to almost €250 million including bonuses. It takes him 38.6 seconds to earn enough to cover the fine. He will pay 0.00012 per cent of his annual salary to the national association, the FPF.

"The world has learned what it costs to leave the national team," wrote A Bola, "but we have also learned what the world thinks of Portuguese football and its regulations: 'Ridiculous' was the verdict."

His 30-day national-team suspension has little bite, either. It applies retrospectively from his provisional suspension on the day after he left camp on 30 September, so it ends before October is over. Portugal's next internationals are not until November, in the Nations League against Denmark (14 November) and in Wales (17 November).

What did Cristiano Ronaldo do to be punished?

Ronaldo's punishment falls within the association's guidelines for such offences. The FPF said he breached Article 160 of its disciplinary regulations. That initially carries a suspension of one to six months and, for a professional player, a fine of €510 to €1,020. His representatives were able to cite mitigating circumstances, however, including his admission of misconduct and his importance and contributions to the national team.

During the last international break, Ronaldo left the team's training camp. National-team coach Jorge Jesus had decided not to select him in Norway (2-1) and announced he would be on the bench for the following match against Denmark, too.

After leaving the camp, Ronaldo also publicly accused Jesus of breaking his word. At the same time, he admitted misconduct that, he said, should not go without consequences, and apologised to his team-mates and fans. Jesus could now select Ronaldo again in November and, according to media reports, plans to do so.

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