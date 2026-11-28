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Rick Kruys has turned things around at NAC Breda. His side sit second after going 12 matches unbeaten, though some players have had to make sacrifices along the way.

NAC made light work of FC Den Bosch on Friday evening, winning 6-2 at home in Breda.

The victory leaves NAC second in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie table. Only Heracles have picked up more points.

FC Volendam sacked Kruys at the end of last season, but he has made an impressive start at his new club. After the match against Den Bosch, Mohamed Nassoh told ESPN what it is like to play under the former FC Utrecht player.

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"He likes a joke, but he can be strict when he needs to be," the midfielder began. "He's a great coach. If something isn't right, he's hard on everyone."

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Kruys has made successful changes off the pitch at NAC, too. "I'm not allowed to have a chocolate sprinkle sandwich for breakfast any more. I love them, but he's thrown that out, so now I just have an egg," Nassoh laughed.

ESPN then asked Kruys about his decision to ban chocolate sprinkles at NAC. "The captain has to set the right example. A chocolate sprinkle sandwich... We can do better than that," Kruys replied.

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The former FC Volendam and VVV-Venlo coach appears to be getting results. In 12 matches under Kruys, Nassoh has scored two goals and provided seven assists.

By comparison, Nassoh played 34 matches under Carl Hoefkens, scoring seven goals but providing just one assist.