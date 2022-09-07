Richarlison's dream Champions League debut leads Tottenham past 10-man Marseille

A pair of Richarlison headers handed Tottenham a 2-0 win against 10-man Marseille in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Spurs frustrated for more than an hour

Chancel Mbemba red card opened door for breakthrough

Richarlison scored twice in final 15 minutes

WHAT HAPPENED? Antonio Conte's side made hard work of their opening Champions League game of the season but ultimately got the job done. Richarlison showed exactly why he should be a regular fixture in the Tottenham starting XI with two brilliant headers to win the game.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite another victory, Spurs still need to improve. They didn't come close to breaking the deadlock prior to the opening goal and had it not been for the red card, they may not have earned all three points. At home, Conte expected better from them.

ALL EYES ON: Richarlison was the hero on his very first appearance in the Champions League. His winning goals will only further endear him to the adoring Tottenham fans.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

THE VERDICT:

A truly forgettable first half in North London.

Twitter

But at least there was a familiar face in the away end.

Twitter

For 70 minutes, Spurs didn't even come close to a breakthrough...

Twitter

But Richarlison was determined to help his side over the line!

Twitter

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM? Spurs face a tough trio of fixtures before the majority of their players head off for the international break at the end of the month. On Saturday, they face Manchester City before a midweek trip to Lisbon against Sporting CP precedes a Premier League clash against Leicester.