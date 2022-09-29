Richarlison: Caf condemns 'inhuman' racist act against Brazil forward in Tunisia friendly

Caf has criticised the racist behaviour against Brazil striker Richarlison which happened during a friendly against Tunisia in France.

Bananas thrown Richarlison’s way in Paris

Caf condemns act

Fifa investigating the matter

WHAT HAPPENED? Bananas were thrown at Richarlison at the Parc des Princes when the Tottenham Hotspur striker was celebrating after scoring the second goal for the South Americans on Tuesday.

The former Everton star had restored the lead for the five-time world champions after Montassar Talbi had cancelled out Raphinha's opener.

Before the game, the Samba Boys posed with an anti-racism banner reading, 'Without our black players, we wouldn't have stars on our shirt’.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "Caf condemns acts of racism directed at Brazil’s Richarlison during the international friendly match between Tunisia and Brazil in Paris this week," the African football governing body said in a statement on Thursday.

"Caf stands in solidarity with Richarlison against this inhuman act."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tunisia's football federation (FTF) condemned the incident too, and said it will apologize unreservedly, but said they are awaiting confirmation that it was indeed a Tunisian who threw the banana in Paris.

The FTF also asked their fans to refrain from booing the national anthems of opposing teams. However, the FA did not mention the use of laser beams that were aimed at Brazilian players and the referee.

Richarlison’s case comes after Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid was recently subjected to racism due to his goal-celebration dancing style.

As Fifa investigate the matter, Tunisia could be handed dire punishment should they be found guilty.

WHAT NEXT FOR TUNISIA: The 2004 African champions have their eyes firmly set on the World Cup finals in Qatar. They, before losing to the Selecao, had gone seven games without a defeat.

The North Africans are in Group D with France, Denmark, and Australia.