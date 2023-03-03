Richards Bay will ignore the noise against Kaizer Chiefs - Top scorer Ntsundwana fired up ahead of PSL clash

Richards Bay's top scorer Somila Ntsundwana has exclusively told GOAL that he is looking forward to facing Kaizer Chiefs in Saturday's PSL clash.

Ntsundwana is motivated by facing Chiefs

The 26-year-old is one of Richards Bay's key player

Richards Bay will be seeking revenge

WHAT HAPPENED?: The Natal Rich Boys, who have been the surprise package of the current season, will be desperate for a victory in order to snap their five-match winless run in the league.

Ntsundwana has been one of the 2021-22 National First Division champions' standout performers in the current campaign and the team will look to him to score goals against Chiefs.

The imposing centre forward made it known that they are targeting maximum points against Amakhosi and he hopes to end his three-match goal drought.

WHAT DID NTSUNDWANA SAY?: "It will be a tough match and we are also on a rough patch. But fortunately, we are playing against Chiefs which is a motivation on its own for us as players," Ntsundwana told GOAL.

"They are a big team. They don't come much bigger than Kaizer Chiefs. So, going into this game, we have to ignore the noise and stick to what was working for us before we started dropping points and make sure that we get the maximum points."

"I won't lie. I have been getting chances, but I think luck is not on my side at the moment," the former AmaZulu FC player added.

"But like they say you create your own luck. So, I hope Saturday will be my day."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ntsundwana is Richards Bay's joint-top scorer with three goals in the league having also provided one assist for the KwaZulu-Natal side.

The Natal Rich Boys are currently placed fourth on the PSL standings - level on points with fifth-placed Chiefs as the battle to finish in the top three continues.

The winner of Saturday's encounter will boost their hopes of securing a top three finish and qualifying for a Caf inter-club competition.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR RICHARDS BAY?: The Natal Rich Boys will play host to Chiefs at the 2010 Fifa World Cup training venue, King Zwelithini Stadium.

Chiefs claimed a 1-0 win over Richards Bay in the first round league clash in Durban last August.