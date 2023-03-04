Richards Bay vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

The Soweto giants are in KwaZulu-Natal as they seek to start a consistent run in the remaining games of their campaign

Kaizer Chiefs would want to build on last weekend’s Soweto Derby win over Orlando Pirates when they come up against Richards Bay at King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday.

It is a Premier Soccer League encounter Amakhosi must win to get back to being tied on points with Orlando Pirates, who beat Swallows FC 4-1 on Friday.

Victory for fifth-placed Chiefs would also see them go fourth on the table, a position Richards Bay currently occupy.

With nine games remaining before Chiefs’ league campaign concludes, time is slowly running out for Arthur Zwane and his men in their quest to finish the season in the top two.

Amakhosi have been struggling for consistency this season and although their derby win was unconvincing and looked fluke, they would be eager to draw confidence from it.

Richards Bay have started to falter in their quest for continental football in recent games and are keen on picking themselves up against the unpredictable Chiefs side.

Game Richards Bay vs Kaizer Chiefs Date Saturday, March 4 Time 15:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202/SABC 1

Squads & Team News

No Richards Bay player is suspended for Saturday’s match and the coaches Pitso Dladla and Vasili Manousaki would be happy with that situation.

But Katleho Maphathe and Tshepo Mabua are sitting on three yellow cards each and could be suspended for the next match against TS Galaxy if booked against Chiefs.

Chiefs midfielder Cole Alexander returned to training this week but chances of him playing on Saturday look slim.

Chiefs, however, still have enough cover in central midfield where Siyethemba Sithebe is almost sure to start, having picked up form and has been combining well with Yusuf Maart.

Defender Erick Mathoho is expected back in the matchday squad after a nagging injury.

But Amakhosi still have injury concerns in the likes of Khama Billiat, Duillan Solomons, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Reeve Frosler.

Match Preview

While Chiefs are coming from the Soweto Derby win, it is a far different story for Richards Bay.

The Natal Rich Boyz have not won their last five league games and that run includes losing their last three matches while sharing the spoils in the other two.

That has disturbed their season after spending a couple of weeks second on the table not long ago.

The bid to recover from this could make Richards Bay dangerous opponents to Chiefs.

It is the only second meeting between Amakhosi and the KwaZulu-Natal side in the PSL and their last confrontation ended in a 1-0 victory for Chiefs.