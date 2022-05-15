Richards Bay secure PSL promotion after clinching NFD title

Richards Bay have been promoted to the Premier Soccer League for the first time in the club's history.



The Natal Rich Boys will campaign in the local top flight despite drawing 0-0 with Cape Town Spurs at the 2010 Fifa World Cup training venue, King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday afternoon.



Coach Pitso Dladla's side came into this encounter needing a point against the Mother City outfit in order to earn their place in PSL for next season.



Richards Bay dominated the game as they searched for the opening goal, but they were frustrated by the Urban Warriors' defence and the two teams settled for a goalless draw.



This means there will be five KwaZulu-Natal in the elite league next season with the Natal Rich Boys having joined their provincial rivals Lamontville Golden Arrows, Maritzburg United, AmaZulu FC and Royal AM.



Elsewhere, the University of Pretoria ended their league campaign in the second spot following their 0-0 draw against Hungry Lions at Absa Tuks Stadium on Sunday afrternoon.



Therefore, AmaTuks will have to battle it out in the PSL promotion/relegation play-offs in the hope of playing in the elite league next season.



There will be joined by Cape Town All Stars who finished third in the NFD and a team which will finish 15th in the top flight this term.



Swallows FC are currently placed 15th on the PSL standings with one round of matches left in the current campaign.