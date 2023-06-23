Richards Bay to Kaizer Chiefs& Orlando Pirates - 'Chivaviro is our player! Clear with us first'

Richards Bay FC claim Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates or any other team chasing Ranga Chivaviro must clear with them first.

Chivaviro set to leave Gallants

Chiefs & Pirates chasing him

Bay claim they have deal with striker

WHAT HAPPENED: Chivaviro, who played for relegated Marumo Gallants last season, has been heavily linked with a move to Chiefs ahead of the forthcoming transfer window.

However, the transfer has now taken a different angle after it emerged the 30-year-old has a deal in place with Richards Bay.

According to the Natal Rich Boys' general manager James Dlamini, the involved parties had an agreement in January and he is adamant they have a legit deal.

WHAT HE SAID: "Chivaviro signed with us, he belongs to us and any club that wants him, must speak to the Chairman," Dlamini told Ukhozi FM.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is interesting to see how this new development will end considering the fact that the striker has publicly shown where he wants to be next season.

Pirates had also shown interest for the experienced forward but it seems the attacker is keen to play for the Glamour Boys.

Initially, Tanzania Mainland League champions and Caf Confederation Cup finalists Yanga SC had shown they were in for the forward, but they were let down by their offer.

WHAT NEXT: Chivaviro's representatives will definitely respond to these reports before they sign a new deal.