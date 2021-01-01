Richards Bay defeat underlines another Kaizer Chiefs position which needs strengthening

The Glamour Boys' struggles this season took another turn for the worst when they were knocked out in the first round of the Nedbank Cup

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has had his hands full this season trying to find solutions to problems without the luxury of being able to sign new players.

Chiefs' transfer ban, together with injuries and illnesses, have turned what should have been Hunt's dream job into a bit of a nightmare.

He's had problems in defence, it's been a challenge to find the best options for the wide midfield positions, and up front the Chiefs strike force has largely been blunt.

There's another problem area though - goalkeeper.

Over the past week or so, long-term Amakhosi number one Itumeleng Khune has come into the media spotlight due to his lack of action over the past month.

The veteran keeper has not even been in match-day squads - Daniel Akpeyi's been starting and Bruce Bvuma has been on the bench.

At 33-years-old, Khune's best days are seemingly behind him - he's picked up wight, lost form and confidence after some costly blunders this season, and has been affected by injuries.

Akpeyi has come in and for the most part, done okay. But to be critical, the Nigerian's place in the starting XI is more a result of Khune's fall from grace than Akpeyi's own brilliance.

If one looks back at Akpeyi's time at Chiefs, he's not covered himself in glory either.

To be fair he's had a couple of decent runs in goal, but consistency has eluded him and there was a time in his first season with Amakhosi when the fans were against him and there were real doubts as to whether he had been a good signing.

Against Richards Bay on Sunday in the 2-1 defeat in the Nedbank Cup at the FNB Stadium, Akpeyi showcased some less than convincing keeping on several occasions - mainly with aerial balls into the box, and he has to take direct blame for Thabani Dube's opening goal, a header from a corner kick.

His positioning for the Richards Bay winner was also questionable as he found himself in no-man's land.

The former Chippa United keeper is a year older than Khune. Neither of them are the future of the club and both are arguably past their best.

It's highly likely that a new number one will be one of many positions pencilled onto Hunt's provisional shopping list for when the transfer ban ends after the current season.