Richards Bay contemplating doing a Cape Town Spurs on Orlando Pirates - 'Score first and manage the game'

Richards Bay coach Kaitano Tembo is optimistic of claiming an unlikely win over Orlando Pirates just like Cape Town Spurs.

Richards Bay play Pirates in CKO

Bucs lost their recent game

Tembo optimistic his team can advance

WHAT HAPPENED: Spurs shocked Pirates by claiming a 2-1 win in the Premier Soccer League outing a couple of days ago.

The Natal Rich Boys host the Sea Robbers at the DHL Stadium in the Carling Knockout quarter-final on Saturday.

Despite the Soweto giants coming into the match as favourites, Tembo is hopeful his team can cause a major upset just like the Urban Warriors.

WHAT HE SAID: "When you play such games, if you take your chances, if you have an opportunity to win the game, then you can beat anybody, you can be able to manage the game," Tembo told iDiski Times.

"Scoring is the most important thing. When you score goals, you can be able to manage the game, you can be able to protect [the goals scored] knowing that you have something in there, but when you are always chasing the game, then that becomes a problem.

"So playing against Pirates, I think we need to try and score first and be able to manage the game. Even if they score first, it’s a cup game [you have nothing to lose] we still have to keep going."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is the third time the two teams will be meeting across all competitions.

Last season, the first-ever meeting - which was in the PSL, ended goalless before Bucs won 2-0 in the second one.

Being a knockout competition, anything can happen since players are motivated by the prize money attached to the tournament.

WHAT NEXT: Having lost their last game against Spurs, Jose Riveiro and his players are motivated and keen to make amends.

The Spaniard has not been eliminated from any domestic competition since making his debut in South African football.