Al-Hilal boss Simone Inzaghi could be shown the door by the Saudi club after a shock defeat to NEOM in the Roshn League.

The Italian's side went down 2-0 to NEOM on Monday at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, in the sixth round of the Roshn League.

It was Inzaghi's first Roshn League defeat with Al-Hilal, yet Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat claim the coach may leave in the coming period.

According to the paper, new Al-Hilal sporting director Richard Hughes is weighing up his options over the future of the coaching staff, with Inzaghi's own future now firmly on the table.

Hughes and his team will monitor the technical indicators around the side's performance over the coming weeks, particularly ahead of the long break for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

The Roshn League will pause from 16 December until 11 February 2027, with Saudi Arabia hosting the AFC Asian Cup.

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Before that break, Hughes and his staff will study the performance indicators. If the numbers are trending upwards, Inzaghi keeps his coaching staff and any move for a new manager is pushed back to next summer.

Should the indicators go the other way, sacking the Italian becomes the likeliest outcome, with a new manager brought in to lead the team through the Asian Cup break.

In that scenario, Al-Hilal will start weighing up the names who could take charge of "the Boss", provided they suit the way the squad was built during the last summer transfer window and require no sweeping changes.

Inzaghi's contract with Al-Hilal runs until the end of this season. He took charge from the start of last term, guided the club to the quarter-finals of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and won the King's Cup, though he lost the Roshn League title to Al-Nassr.