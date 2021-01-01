Rice’s suitors warned West Ham star is worth ‘far more than £100m’ ahead of summer transfer window

The England international midfielder has been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United, but David Moyes has no intention of selling

Declan Rice’s many suitors, with that list said to include Manchester United and Chelsea, have been warned by David Moyes that the West Ham midfielder is worth “far more than £100 million ($138m).”

Interest in the England international has been building steadily over recent seasons, with the 22-year-old’s versatility and consistency making him of obvious appeal to Premier League heavyweights.

Those at the London Stadium have no intention of parting with a prized asset, though, and are prepared to slap the heftiest of price tags on the in-demand performer.

What has been said?

Hammers boss Moyes told Sky Sports on the speculation surrounding a man who has taken on captaincy duties this season: “I don't agree with the owners that Declan Rice is a £100m footballer. Far, far more than £100m. Far, far more.

“I look at the players who have joined some clubs from overseas and come in and nowhere near had the impact Declan Rice would have.

“I certainly wouldn't put a price on it. You can decide which figure you want to put on it but I wouldn't be sanctioning anything like that, that's for sure.”

Could Rice leave West Ham this summer?

It would clearly take a sizeable offer for West Ham to even consider parting with their home-grown star.

Rice has offered no indication that he is looking for a way out and could see a top-four finish in 2020-21 offer him a Champions League stage with the Hammers.

“Do we need the Champions League to keep Declan? No, because Declan is under contract first and foremost, so he can't go anywhere no matter what, and I keep saying it and I hope people know that, when I say something, I mean it,” Moyes added.

“We've not had an offer for Declan Rice and I hope we don't get one. And you've got an idea now of where we'd need to be if it was even going to be considered, certainly by me.

“If we could finish in Europe, in some sort of European position, I think it would be progress. And that would be progress for Declan Rice as well because he's been at West Ham while they've been bobbing around the bottom, so this is new for Declan as well.

“Declan seems very settled and in fact he is captaining West Ham, he plays for England, and I want to keep Declan thinking that his ambitions can be achieved here at West Ham and I will have to keep pushing that and keep pushing that with the owners as well.

“For me, I have watched the prices of some players who have gone to clubs recently and they could not lace Declan Rice's boots.”

How long is Rice’s contract?

West Ham have a key part of their future plans tied to a deal through to the summer of 2024.

That agreement includes the option for a 12-month extension, meaning that Moyes’ men are under no pressure to sell.

For now, they are focused on finishing the current campaign as positively as possible, with a home date against Leeds on Monday offering them a chance to climb back towards the top four.

