Ricardo Goss reveals immediate return to training after Mamelodi Sundowns' MTN8 final victory over Orlando Pirates - 'That's the life at Sundowns'

Mamelodi Sundowns have once again demonstrated why they are one of the most dominant forces in African football, following up their MTN8 final victory with an immediate return to the grind.

While many squads might have taken time to toast a major trophy win over rivals Orlando Pirates, the Brazilians were ordered back to the training field the very next morning. This disciplined approach comes as head coach Miguel Cardoso looks to maintain the club's momentum at the top of the Betway Premiership standings.

Goalkeeper Ricardo Goss, who watched from the bench as his teammates secured the title with a clean sheet, highlighted the professional culture that permeates the club. The shot-stopper explained that the joy of winning silverware is quickly balanced by the demands of a congested fixture list.

"We played on Saturday and we knew we have a league game on [Tuesday]. After picking up the MTN8 trophy, we actually had a session the next day.

"We had two days to prepare for this game, which would be Sunday and Monday. That's the life at Sundowns. We just need to keep winning as many games as possible and keep playing every third day," he said.

This relentless schedule is a hallmark of the Sundowns era, where the expectation to compete on multiple fronts necessitates a "business as usual" attitude. The victory over Pirates was a significant milestone early in the season, yet the internal focus shifted toward the Princess Magogo Stadium within hours of the final whistle. Goss noted that while the team was thrilled with the performance and the defensive solidity shown in the final, the league remains the priority for the defending champions.

The emphasis on a clean sheet in the final was particularly pleasing for the goalkeeping department. Goss expressed his satisfaction with how the team managed the occasion: "It's exciting to have some silverware and we are very happy with that. To win it with a clean is a bonus for us.

"What a wonderful performance and what a way to pick up the trophy. We are happy. All the finals have their own pressure, so we are happy that we handled the pressure that we were faced with and we were won, which was the most important thing."

As Sundowns prepare for their midweek league clash, Miguel Cardoso is expected to shuffle his pack to manage player fatigue. Ricardo Goss is one of the names tipped to step into the starting line-up, providing regular number one Ronwen Williams with a well-earned rest.

Despite the gulf in resources between the two clubs, Goss is under no illusions regarding the difficulty of the task. Richards Bay have developed a reputation for being a high-energy outfit that can cause problems for the bigger teams if they are not respected.

"The game over the weekend is over and we are now focused on the league game that's coming. Right now, we have shifted our focus to the game against Richards Bay, which will not be easy.

"We want to do well in that game. They've got a young side. They fight, they run, they've got energy and we know that they are gonna want to run at us, thinking we are tired. But I think we've got the experience," Goss stated.

The tactical battle will be intriguing, as Cardoso must balance the need for fresh legs with the necessity of maintaining the tactical cohesion that has seen them climb to the summit of the table. Currently holding a slim one-point lead over Orlando Pirates, Sundowns cannot afford a slip-up.

Ultimately, the culture of hard work described by Goss is what separates Sundowns from their competitors. By treating every training session and every league game with the same intensity as a cup final, they ensure they remain the team to beat in South Africa.

As the squad prepares to take the field tonight, the message is clear: the celebrations are finished, and the hunt for more league points has officially resumed in earnest.



