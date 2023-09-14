Ribeiro & Allende to steer Mamelodi Sundowns to Caf Champions League glory? 'Downs could get second star this season'

Former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Wayne Arendse is confident the Brazilians can win the 2023/24 Caf Champions League after coming close last season.

Sundowns reached Caf CL semis last season

They start new campaign on Friday

Arendse confident of a successful journey

WHAT HAPPENED: Sundowns are set to start their continental journey on Friday against Burundian side Bumamuru in the first leg match of the second preliminary round of the prestigious continental competition.

Last season, Masandawana were eliminated in the semi-final by Wydad Casablanca who eventually fell to Al Ahly in the final.

Arendse is convinced the Premier Soccer League defending champions have what it takes to go all the way in the 2023/24 season especially after the exploits by Marcelo Allende and new signing Lucas Ribeiro.

WHAT HE SAID: "I think they have made some good signings this season and the South Americans in the team can make an impact. [Lucas Ribeiro] has started well and he can make an impact while [Marcelo] Allende can make an impact for the team in the competition," Arendse told SNL24.

"They have done well in the league so far to collect points, which gives them a bit of cushion to juggle playing in the Africa League Cup and in the Champions League.

"So that is good because there are still other competitions like the Nedbank Cup. They have a good squad and I think they can handle playing in the competitions. I think this is the season they could get the second star."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns have played eight matches across all competitions this season. The Brazilians have managed seven wins and a draw, scoring 15 goals in the process.

Downs will be playing a team that defeated Gabonese outfit CS Bendje 6-2 on aggregate in the first preliminary round of the annual competition.

WHAT NEXT: Rhulani Mokwena is definitely determined to go all the way and deliver the second Caf Champions League trophy after Pitso Mosimane's success in 2016.