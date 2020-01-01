Rhulani Mokwena: What's next for Orlando Pirates assistant coach?

The 35-year-old mentor has left the Chilli Boys after just one match in charge but where to from here?

Rhulani Mokwena is out of a job after decided against entering into negotiations for a new contract when his loan agreement expires at the end of June.

After spending over three months in the wilderness between December 2019 and March 2020, Mokwena surfaced at the Chilli Boys and he was expected to finish the remaining games of the season in Port Elizabeth.

However, the coronavirus pandemic which forced the suspension of the current campaign robbed him of an opportunity to prove himself as a coach.

He was in charge of a single match for Chippa United, a goalless draw away to soon after his arrival from .

Mokwena's contract with Pirates is coming to an end on Tuesday, and there's a lot of uncertainty as to whether or not it will be renewed.

Soon after his departure to Chippa United, Mokwena revealed he had to leave the Sea Robbers because he couldn't work in the same environment as Josef Zinnbauer who was appointed as permanent coach in December 2019.

When Zinnbauer arrived, the 35-year-old took a few days off and sat on the bench just once - against Black - in what was the German mentor's first official game in charge.

And what's evident was that Mokwena wasn't himself - one could see that didn't take too well the fact that someone else was brought in to take over from him at Pirates.

In all honesty, Pirates were struggling under Mokwena and often dropped points in crucial matches despite playing beautiful football and the management, led by Dr Irvin Khoza, had to intervene and hire a new coach to shake things up in the camp, and that's exactly what it happened.

But what's next for Rhulani now that he's left Chippa United?

Mokwena is a young coach full of potential to become one of 's best but he needs to be patient in his journey and rise to the top.

His broken relationship with Zinnbauer means chances of him returning to Pirates are close to zero if not non-existent.

And at Chippa, he had a chance to really show the country what he is capable of - moving to a relatively small team was always a good idea for Mokwena because he wanted to be his own man.

Now, he has to look elsewhere if he's not going to mend his relationship with Zinnbauer; mind you, Pirates are a team Mokwena supported as a young boy and grew fond of because his father Julius Sono, uncle Jomo Sono and grandfather Eric Sono played for this great team with a rich football history.

To stay in the ?

There are several PSL teams that don't have permanent head coaches, including and Black Leopards, while Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, if their agreement with Bidvest Wits to have their PSL status purchased is approved and ratified by the PSL, could be in the market for a coach.

This is because TTM has already made it clear that they will not be retaining the services of Gavin Hunt due to his high salary package at Wits, and this could be the perfect platform for Mokwena.



That is if they want a young coach to guide the team in their first season in the PSL.

coach Steve Komphela recently revealed that he wanted to reunite with Mokwena whilst he was at , and perhaps this could be his chance to rope him in as his second assistant at the Durban-based club when the new season starts.

It is common knowledge that Pitso Mosimane rates Mokwena highly after enjoying huge success with him as his assistant alongside Manqoba Mngqithi, before he jumped at the opportunity to follow his heart and work for Pirates, and again, there still be a chance for him to return to .

NFD an option for Mokwena?

A few National First Division (NFD) teams believe in young coaches - and with his experience, Mokoena could perhaps succeed in an environment with less pressure with much to learn as a coach.

There are a number of up-and-coming coaches who gained much experience in the NFD although very few get the chance to coach in the PSL.

The likes of Patrick Mabedi and David Kannemeyer equipped themselves with knowledge in the NFD, and they did this quietly without hogging media headlines.

Recently, Mabhuti Khenyeza retire from playing football and despite being offered assistant coaching positions at both and AmaZulu - the former striker wanted to stand on his way and call the shots, and he joined TS Galaxy as their head coach - without the spotlight and away from the media.

And he will benefit greatly from the experience of coaching in the NFD, and perhaps this is the route Mokwena should take and forget about the little success he enjoyed at both Pirates and Sundowns because that it is the foundation he has to build on.

Will Rhulani go back to running & coaching his own club?

Mokwena owns and coaches an ABC Motsepe League club Black Poison FC when he's not honouring his professional contract.

Article continues below

In fact, he spent weeks focusing on this project when he returned to do his coaching badges abroad in January after deciding not to go back to Pirates, and that's when Chippa United came and offered him a coaching lifeline.

Black Poison FC would keep Mokwena busy while searching for a new club, but the amount of experience he has gained thus far at the highest level shouldn't go to waste and it wouldn't be a great idea.

Without feeling pity for Mokwena, he deserves much better than running his club at a corner somewhere in Soweto in a hope of one day making his name as a coach - teams should give him a chance to be the coach South Africa is waiting to see in him.