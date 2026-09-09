Rhulani Mokwena weighs in on Pitso Mosimane’s Bafana Bafana appointment – ‘I will try to meet him when he comes to Cairo’

Pyramids FC coach Rhulani Mokwena has expressed his eagerness to meet Pitso Mosimane following the latter's high-profile appointment as the head coach of South Africa.

The former Al Ahly boss has been tasked with leading Bafana Bafana through a challenging qualifying phase to secure their spot in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

South Africa find themselves in Group D alongside tournament co-hosts Kenya, Guinea, and Eritrea, as they look to build a squad capable of competing at the highest continental level under Mosimane's experienced guidance.

Following these competitive fixtures, the squad will travel to Cairo to face Egypt in a friendly on October 4. It is during this North African excursion that Mokwena intends to host his colleague.

"I will try to meet Mosimane when he comes to Cairo, and I will congratulate him on taking charge of the South African national team," he said, per Soccer Laduma.

"Working in major clubs like Al Ahly means being judged according to the titles you achieve, and according to that equation, Mosimane succeeded at the Red Castle," Mokwena said.

While Mosimane faced some criticism for missing out on the domestic league title, Mokwena insisted that the overall trophy haul speaks for itself.

"Mosimane achieved several championships with Al Ahly, but he was not successful in winning the league title, and from my point of view he achieved great success with the team."



