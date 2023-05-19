Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has not made up his mind on who should replace Neo Maema on Saturday against Wydad Casablanca.

Allende and Maema were sent off in first leg

The teams are tied 0-0 after initial meeting

Mokwena comments on Maema replacement plan

WHAT HAPPENED: Maema was sent off in the first leg of the Caf Champions League semi-final clash against the defending champions for a nasty foul.

Marcelo Allende was also sent off in the latter stages of the game, but Sundowns put up a resolute defence and held the hosts to a 0-0 draw.

Maema has been influential for Masandawana and his absence is a blow to Mokwena's quest to help the team reach the final.

WHAT HE SAID: "I see a team that has got good players, I see a team that [has] got good identity and structure," Mokwena told the media.

"It’s a team that’s got the right type of profile. I think the level of what they have achieved is still subject to the level of criticism. They do everything well, where they do well, there is a demand not from themselves but also from the supporters and the media.

"We looking forward to it, the team is ready, and we’ll do the best we can to win the match."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Mokwena then commented on Maema's absence, “I don’t know yet, still one more training session to go, we trained [on Thursday], I have to watch the training and I don’t know yet [who will replace him].”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maema has played 10 Caf Champions League this season for the Premier Soccer League champions and scored two goals.

The Brazilians won the competition back in 2016 and Mokwena hopes to emulate his predecessor, Pitso Mosimane, by going all the way.

The second leg will be played on Saturday at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

WHAT NEXT: After winning the league, Mokwena hopes to set history by clinching the elite continental title in his debut season.